Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $423,790. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 384,752 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

