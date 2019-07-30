Zacks Investment Research Lowers Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) to Hold

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Designer Brands Inc. designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Company offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. Its operating segment consists of DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. Designer Brands Inc., formerly known as DSW Inc., is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CL King upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DBI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 1,297,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Designer Brands has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

