Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Hold

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,008. The firm has a market cap of $915.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.25. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $118,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,794.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,919.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,348 shares of company stock worth $2,088,842 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

