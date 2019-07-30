Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Hold

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TTDKY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565. TDK has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TDK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

