Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,484. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

