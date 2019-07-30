Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.85. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Community by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

