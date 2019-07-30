Zacks: CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 55.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $800.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

