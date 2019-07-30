Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Spark Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.33). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,555. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $114.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 6,497.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 312,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

