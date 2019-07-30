Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $391.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.20 million and the highest is $396.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $388.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $84.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPO traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 5,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,968. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

