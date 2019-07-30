Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $391.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.20 million and the highest is $396.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $388.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NPO traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 5,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,968. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
