Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE ARPO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

