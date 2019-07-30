Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report sales of $860.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $853.70 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $799.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

DY stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 255,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,780. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.