Zacks: Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given $6.63 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biomerica an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.30. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.