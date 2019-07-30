Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.01. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 233.12% and a negative net margin of 176.84%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $42,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Radius Health by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Radius Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.