Zacks: Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $293.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.10 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $259.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.29. 1,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,393. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $354.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.93.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,007.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $17,399,839. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.