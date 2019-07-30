Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post $106.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $108.32 million. PS Business Parks posted sales of $103.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year sales of $427.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $422.68 million to $433.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.03 million, with estimates ranging from $431.00 million to $442.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $156,302.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $320,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock worth $1,372,120. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.86. 113,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,352. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

