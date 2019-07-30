Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

PZZA stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at $251,402,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.09 per share, with a total value of $94,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,066.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

