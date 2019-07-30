Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. 492,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,554. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

