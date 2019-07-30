Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $643.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.94 million. Belden posted sales of $668.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 288,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.46. Belden has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,931,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Belden by 194.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 512,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 338,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Belden by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,044,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

