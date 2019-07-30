Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.11. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 154,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $81.57. 1,415,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

