YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

