YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,205,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $290,894.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $259,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,468 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JMP Securities set a $146.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 16,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,760. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

