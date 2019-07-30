YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TCG BDC worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGBD. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,939 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 9,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $922.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.92. TCG BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.