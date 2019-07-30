YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $47,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

Shares of ORLY traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.66. 20,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

