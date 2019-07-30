YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 420.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,110 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

