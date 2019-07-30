YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.