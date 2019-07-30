YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 256,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

