YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,320,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,788,000 after purchasing an additional 626,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. 50,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

