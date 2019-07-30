Ycg LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ycg LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after buying an additional 516,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,660,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.