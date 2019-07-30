Ycg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Copart comprises 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $99,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. 45,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

