XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XPS opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.98. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall bought 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90). Also, insider Margaret Snowdon purchased 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

