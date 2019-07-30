XGOX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, XGOX has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $202,113.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006392 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00130939 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006009 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

