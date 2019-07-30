Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post $295.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $277.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 747,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,195. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,710 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

