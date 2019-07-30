Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 10,900 The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 1,096,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 27,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

