Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Makes New $207,000 Investment in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 697,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

CRSP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,063. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

