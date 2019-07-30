Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys New Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,605,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,208,269 over the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

