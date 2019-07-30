World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,883,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,731,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,080,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. 12,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

