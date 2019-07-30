World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,497 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 494,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,815,000 after buying an additional 566,360 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.