World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NYSE MET traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

