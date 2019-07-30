World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.12. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

