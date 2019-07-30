World Asset Management Inc Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,302. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.