World Asset Management Inc Has $2.84 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.48.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

