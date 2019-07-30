World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,709 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. 608,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

