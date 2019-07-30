World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,708 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 54,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.