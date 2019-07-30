World Asset Management Inc Acquires 218 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $136.80. 75,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,126. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.72. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

