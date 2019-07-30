Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $868.50. Workspace Group shares last traded at $863.50, with a volume of 70,034 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKP. Barclays cut to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 876.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 22.26 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

