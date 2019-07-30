Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $868.50. Workspace Group shares last traded at $863.50, with a volume of 70,034 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKP. Barclays cut to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 876.74.
In related news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
