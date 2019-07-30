Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. Workiva posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,154,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 355,075 shares in the company, valued at $20,487,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,529,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,585 shares of company stock worth $11,197,355 in the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,101,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Workiva by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07. Workiva has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

