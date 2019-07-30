WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255 ($3.33).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.75 ($2.57). 8,278,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.68. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 192.15 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Trevor Strain sold 200,000 shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($556,644.45).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

