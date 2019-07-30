WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255 ($3.33).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196.75 ($2.57). 8,278,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.68. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 192.15 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About WM Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.