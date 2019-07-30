WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $63.73, 49,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 87,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2,855.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 374,541 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

