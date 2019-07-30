WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 218,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,921 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,009. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.