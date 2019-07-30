WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $691,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $58,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $132,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 29,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,488,712.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,511 shares of company stock worth $3,120,814. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.88.

AMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 5,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,307. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

